teriyaki Beef & broccoli Bowl
Ingredients-
1/2 lb beef
Broccoli
Rice
teriyaki
Salt pepper , fajita seasoning
Directions-
Cook beef with fajita seasoning on stove top.
Bake broccoli for 15 min in oven at 400 degrees
Cook rice and add all ingredients together with teriyaki as toppings
