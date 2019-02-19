Clear
Teriyaki Beef & Broccoli Bowl

Healthy Recipes by Fit Republic

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 12:49 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

teriyaki Beef & broccoli Bowl

Ingredients-

1/2 lb beef

Broccoli

Rice

teriyaki

Salt pepper , fajita seasoning

Directions-

Cook beef with fajita seasoning on stove top.

Bake broccoli for 15 min in oven at 400 degrees

Cook rice and add all ingredients together with teriyaki as toppings

