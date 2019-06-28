Texas Roadhouse Armadillo Punch and Kenny's Cooler

Texas Roadhouse Armadillo Punch
1 ¼ oz Malibu Rum
1 ½ oz Orange Juice
1 ½ Pineapple Juice
1 ½ Cranberry Juice
~shake well and serve over ice
~ garnish with orange wheel
Kenny’s Cooler
In shaker
1 ¼ oz Blue Chair Bay Rum
¾ oz Peach Scnapps
½ oz Blue Curacao syrup
½ oz sweet and sour
6 oz lemonade
Shake
Garnish with an orange and cherry
