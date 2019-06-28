Clear
Texas Roadhouse Armadillo Punch and Kenny's Cooler

Recipes by Texas Roadhouse

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 12:54 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Texas Roadhouse Armadillo Punch

1 ¼ oz Malibu Rum

1 ½ oz Orange Juice

1 ½ Pineapple Juice

1 ½ Cranberry Juice

~shake well and serve over ice

~ garnish with orange wheel

Kenny’s Cooler

In shaker

1 ¼ oz Blue Chair Bay Rum

¾ oz Peach Scnapps

½ oz Blue Curacao syrup

½ oz sweet and sour

6 oz lemonade

Shake

Garnish with an orange and cherry

