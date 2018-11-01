Clear

Texas Roadhouse Green Beans

Texas Roadhouse Recipes

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 4:32 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Ingredient Amount
Green Beans (drained) 2 Cans
Water 2 cups
Sugar 1 Tbsp
Pepper ½ tsp
Bacon (raw diced) or Ham (cooked, diced) 4 oz
Onions, diced 4 oz
Garlic Minced 1 tbl

Step 1

* Using the colander, thoroughly drain green beans.

* Set aside

Step 2

* Mix water, sugar and pepper until well incorporated.

* Set aside

* Preheat your cooking pan to Medium High heat.

Step 3

* Raw Bacon Method

o Using a cutting board and a knife, dice the raw bacon into equal size pieces.

o Place diced bacon into preheated cooking pan.

o Continually stir bacon with large spoon to keep the bacon from burning.

o Once bacon is cooked add the onions and cook until they are tender and light brown

o Add in garlic and cook for about 30 seconds

o Proceed to Step 4

* Diced, Cooked Ham Method

o Using a cutting board and a knife, dice the cooked ham into equal size pieces.

o Place the diced ham and onions into the preheated cooking pan.

o Using the large spoon, continue to stir the ham and onions until the ham is lightly brown and the onions are tender.

o Proceed to Step 4

Step 4

* Now that the onions are tender add the liquid mixture and the beans.

* Using the rubber spatula stir the mixture until incorporated.

* Bring mixture to a boil and turn heat to simmer.

* Serve beans as soon as you are ready.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Clouds around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning. Sunshine moved back into the area by the afternoon and temperatures warmed into the upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events