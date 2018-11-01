Ingredient Amount
Green Beans (drained) 2 Cans
Water 2 cups
Sugar 1 Tbsp
Pepper ½ tsp
Bacon (raw diced) or Ham (cooked, diced) 4 oz
Onions, diced 4 oz
Garlic Minced 1 tbl
Step 1
* Using the colander, thoroughly drain green beans.
* Set aside
Step 2
* Mix water, sugar and pepper until well incorporated.
* Set aside
* Preheat your cooking pan to Medium High heat.
Step 3
* Raw Bacon Method
o Using a cutting board and a knife, dice the raw bacon into equal size pieces.
o Place diced bacon into preheated cooking pan.
o Continually stir bacon with large spoon to keep the bacon from burning.
o Once bacon is cooked add the onions and cook until they are tender and light brown
o Add in garlic and cook for about 30 seconds
o Proceed to Step 4
* Diced, Cooked Ham Method
o Using a cutting board and a knife, dice the cooked ham into equal size pieces.
o Place the diced ham and onions into the preheated cooking pan.
o Using the large spoon, continue to stir the ham and onions until the ham is lightly brown and the onions are tender.
o Proceed to Step 4
Step 4
* Now that the onions are tender add the liquid mixture and the beans.
* Using the rubber spatula stir the mixture until incorporated.
* Bring mixture to a boil and turn heat to simmer.
* Serve beans as soon as you are ready.
Related Content
- Texas Roadhouse Green Beans
- Texas Roadhouse Green Beans
- Texas Roadhouse Green Bean Recipe
- Texas Roadhouse Signature Drinks
- Texas Roadhouse Summer Drinks
- Texas Roadhouse Roasted Chicken
- Texas Roadhouse “Household” Pulled BBQ Pork Recipe
- Texas Roadhouse Fall of the Bone Ribs
- Chipotle Bean Burger Salad
- Lino's Ham and Beans Pasta