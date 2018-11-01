Texas Roadhouse Green Beans

Ingredient Amount

Green Beans (drained) 2 Cans

Water 2 cups

Sugar 1 Tbsp

Pepper ½ tsp

Bacon (raw diced) or Ham (cooked, diced) 4 oz

Onions, diced 4 oz

Garlic Minced 1 tbl

Step 1

* Using the colander, thoroughly drain green beans.

* Set aside

Step 2

* Mix water, sugar and pepper until well incorporated.

* Set aside

* Preheat your cooking pan to Medium High heat.

Step 3

* Raw Bacon Method

o Using a cutting board and a knife, dice the raw bacon into equal size pieces.

o Place diced bacon into preheated cooking pan.

o Continually stir bacon with large spoon to keep the bacon from burning.

o Once bacon is cooked add the onions and cook until they are tender and light brown

o Add in garlic and cook for about 30 seconds

o Proceed to Step 4

* Diced, Cooked Ham Method

o Using a cutting board and a knife, dice the cooked ham into equal size pieces.

o Place the diced ham and onions into the preheated cooking pan.

o Using the large spoon, continue to stir the ham and onions until the ham is lightly brown and the onions are tender.

o Proceed to Step 4

Step 4

* Now that the onions are tender add the liquid mixture and the beans.

* Using the rubber spatula stir the mixture until incorporated.

* Bring mixture to a boil and turn heat to simmer.

* Serve beans as soon as you are ready.