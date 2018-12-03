Texas Roadhouse Grilled Salmon

~ 1 Fresh salmon filet

~ salt and pepper

~ butter

Homemade Tartar Sauce

Step 1:

1 ½ tbsp. Red wine Vinegar

2 tbsp sugar

Whisk until sugar is disolved

Step 2:

½ cup sweet relish (drained)

1 ½ c mayo

4 tsp mustard

¼ c chopped dill pickle

½ oz chopped onion

pinch cayenne pepper

pinch black pepper

¼ tsp salt

½ tbsp. dill weed

½ tbsp. lemon juice

Mix thoroughly!

Lemon Pepper Butter

~ ¼ pound butter

~ 2 tsp fresh squeezed lemon juice

~ 1 tsp fresh chopped parsley

~ pinch black pepper

~ pinch white pepper

~ ½ tsp salt

~~Melt butter in a non-stick skillet until the butter is smokey hot (almost brown). Season salmon filet lightly with salt and pepper on both sides. Place salmon filet into skillet and cook for 3-4 minutes per side (until filet yields to gentle pressure. Remove from skillet and spoon Lemon Pepper Butter over filet. Serve with a lemon wedge.

NOTE: cooking the salmon over high heat with the seasoning and butter will create a beautiful crust on the fish!