Texas Roadhouse Grilled Salmon

~ 1 Fresh salmon filet
~ salt and pepper
~ butter
Homemade Tartar Sauce
Step 1:
1 ½ tbsp. Red wine Vinegar
2 tbsp sugar
Whisk until sugar is disolved
Step 2:
½ cup sweet relish (drained)
1 ½ c mayo
4 tsp mustard
¼ c chopped dill pickle
½ oz chopped onion
pinch cayenne pepper
pinch black pepper
¼ tsp salt
½ tbsp. dill weed
½ tbsp. lemon juice
Mix thoroughly!
Lemon Pepper Butter
~ ¼ pound butter
~ 2 tsp fresh squeezed lemon juice
~ 1 tsp fresh chopped parsley
~ pinch black pepper
~ pinch white pepper
~ ½ tsp salt
~~Melt butter in a non-stick skillet until the butter is smokey hot (almost brown). Season salmon filet lightly with salt and pepper on both sides. Place salmon filet into skillet and cook for 3-4 minutes per side (until filet yields to gentle pressure. Remove from skillet and spoon Lemon Pepper Butter over filet. Serve with a lemon wedge.
NOTE: cooking the salmon over high heat with the seasoning and butter will create a beautiful crust on the fish!
