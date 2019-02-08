Texas Roadhouse Legendary Prime Rib

Rub:

2 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoon pepper

¼ cup chopped garlic

¼ cup liquid smoke

¼ cup soy sauce

½ cup salt

~ Rub entire surface of ribeye log, be sure to rub the sides and bottom

~ Place in pan and wrap with plastic, let sit at least 4 hours, overnight is best

~ Place, uncovered, in pre-heated oven at 400 degrees and cook for 10-15 minutes to sear Prime Rib

~ Remove from oven and lower temperature to 225 degrees, when oven reaches 225 degrees place back in oven.

~ Cook for 4 hours for Medium Rare/Rare, or 5 hours for Medium/Medium Well

~ Reduce oven temperature to lowest setting 140-150 degrees and LET REST in oven for at least one hour, but can be held at this temperature until you are ready to serve.

~ Slice into desired sized steaks and serve with Au Jus or Creamy Horseradish sauce