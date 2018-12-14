Clear

Texas Roadhouse Legendary Seasoned Rice

Recipes by Texas Roadhouse

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 1:13 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

step 1:

~1/3 cup soybean oil

~1 pound long grain rice

~cook over high heat until rice starts to brown, reduce heat and continue to brown until rice is color of new copper penny

~ add 9 oz of chopped onions, cook until translucent

~add 2 tbsp of chopped garlic

Step 2:

Combine and add to rice

~3 oz chicken base

~1 qt water

~1/2 tsp granulated garlic

~1/2 tsp kosher salt

~1 ½ tsp white pepper

~2 tsp paprika

~2 tsp soy sauce

Step 3:

~add ½ stick of butter to hot rice, stir in

~ add chopped parsley

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Fairfax
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 35°
We are waking up to cloudy skies and chilly temperatures in the 30s this Friday morning. A nice & warmer Friday and weekend is shaping up for us though in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events