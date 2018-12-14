Texas Roadhouse Legendary Seasoned Rice

step 1:
~1/3 cup soybean oil
~1 pound long grain rice
~cook over high heat until rice starts to brown, reduce heat and continue to brown until rice is color of new copper penny
~ add 9 oz of chopped onions, cook until translucent
~add 2 tbsp of chopped garlic
Step 2:
Combine and add to rice
~3 oz chicken base
~1 qt water
~1/2 tsp granulated garlic
~1/2 tsp kosher salt
~1 ½ tsp white pepper
~2 tsp paprika
~2 tsp soy sauce
Step 3:
~add ½ stick of butter to hot rice, stir in
~ add chopped parsley
