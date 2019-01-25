Texas Roadhouse Pork Chops with Peppercorn Brown Sauce

~ Cut Pork Tenderloin into 1 ¼ inch slices

~ Season both sides of meat

~ Sear on non-stick pan for 1 min each side

~ move to grill and cook on high heat for about 4 minutes a side or until internal temperature reaches 170 degrees. To achieve grill marks, rotate 90 degrees after 2 minutes.

Peppercorn Brown Sauce

~2 Tbsp Cracked Black Peppercorn

~ ¼ pound butter

~ ¼ cup red wine

~ 2 cups brown gravy

~Toast Peppercorn over medium heat 1-2 minutes until white centers have lightly browned

~place butter into pan and melt (stir constantly, do not brown butter)

~Add red wine, cook for 15-20 seconds to cook out alcohol

~add brown gravy to pan, bring to soft boil

~ stir continuously with whisk until all ingredients are well incorporated

~ lower temperature to simmer and cook for additional 2 minutes

~ serve with Pork Chops and enjoy!!!