Texas Roadhouse Pork Chops with Peppercorn Brown Sauce

Recipes by Texas Roadhouse

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 12:40 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

~ Cut Pork Tenderloin into 1 ¼ inch slices

~ Season both sides of meat

~ Sear on non-stick pan for 1 min each side

~ move to grill and cook on high heat for about 4 minutes a side or until internal temperature reaches 170 degrees. To achieve grill marks, rotate 90 degrees after 2 minutes.

Peppercorn Brown Sauce

~2 Tbsp Cracked Black Peppercorn

~ ¼ pound butter

~ ¼ cup red wine

~ 2 cups brown gravy

~Toast Peppercorn over medium heat 1-2 minutes until white centers have lightly browned

~place butter into pan and melt (stir constantly, do not brown butter)

~Add red wine, cook for 15-20 seconds to cook out alcohol

~add brown gravy to pan, bring to soft boil

~ stir continuously with whisk until all ingredients are well incorporated

~ lower temperature to simmer and cook for additional 2 minutes

~ serve with Pork Chops and enjoy!!!

After a bitter cold start to our Friday with below zero wind chills, we'll rebound to the 30s again by the afternoon with those SW winds picking up, gusting up to 25 mph. We'll see a slight chance of light snow for Friday night into early Saturday as a fast moving clipper system will push through.
