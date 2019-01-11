Texas Roadhouse Portobello Mushroom Chicken

Portobello Mushroom Sauce-
1 oz butter
1.25 pounds Medium Portobello Mushrooms sliced ¼ inch thick
1/8 tsp salt
¼ tsp sugar
¼ tsp pepper
1/3 tsp onion salt
1 tsp granulated garlic
¼ cup white wine
2 cups mushroom gravy
Step 1:
Melt butter, add mushrooms and seasoning. Stir to coat mushrooms, cook on medium heat for 4 minutes.
Step 2:
Add wine and cook until mushrooms have absorbed wine and alcohol is cooked out
Step3:
Add mushroom gravy, cook 3-5 minutes until all ingredients are incorporated, stiring continuously.
Step 4:
Cook chicken breast
Step5:
Place Monterey Jack cheese directly onto cooked chicken, ladle 1 oz. of Portobello Sauce over cheese, sprinkle 1 tablespoon of freshly grated Parmesan Cheese over sauce, garnish with freshly chopped parsley
Step 6: serve and enjoy!!!
