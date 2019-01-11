Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Texas Roadhouse Portobello Mushroom Chicken

Recipes by Texas Roadhouse

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 12:38 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Portobello Mushroom Sauce-

1 oz butter

1.25 pounds Medium Portobello Mushrooms sliced ¼ inch thick

1/8 tsp salt

¼ tsp sugar

¼ tsp pepper

1/3 tsp onion salt

1 tsp granulated garlic

¼ cup white wine

2 cups mushroom gravy

Step 1:

Melt butter, add mushrooms and seasoning. Stir to coat mushrooms, cook on medium heat for 4 minutes.

Step 2:

Add wine and cook until mushrooms have absorbed wine and alcohol is cooked out

Step3:

Add mushroom gravy, cook 3-5 minutes until all ingredients are incorporated, stiring continuously.

Step 4:

Cook chicken breast

Step5:

Place Monterey Jack cheese directly onto cooked chicken, ladle 1 oz. of Portobello Sauce over cheese, sprinkle 1 tablespoon of freshly grated Parmesan Cheese over sauce, garnish with freshly chopped parsley

Step 6: serve and enjoy!!!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas from 3 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday. Rain will transition to snow late on Friday and last through Saturday afternoon. Snowfall accumulations of 3-6 inches expected. Travel will be impacted late Friday into Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events