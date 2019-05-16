Clear

Texas Roadhouse legendary Sweet Italian Dressing

Recipes by Texas Roadhouse

Posted: May. 16, 2019 3:49 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Step 1

Apple Cider Vinegar 3/4 cup

Granulated Sugar 1/4cup

Salt pinch

Granulated Garlic 1 teaspoon

White pepper 1 teaspoon

Black pepper 1 teaspoon

Onion powder 1 teaspoon

Onion Salt 1 teaspoon

Step 2

Basil 1/2tablespoon

Oregano 1/2 tablespoon

Minced garlic 1/2tablespoon

Step 3

Honey 1/3cup

Mustard 1/4cup

Step 4

Soybean Oil 1 1/2cups

Place the ingredients from step 1 into a bowl and mix thoroughly.

Whisk ingredients from step 2 into mix.

Add ingredients from step 3 and incorporate thoroughly.

Very slowly add the soybean oil and whisk until there is no separation.

