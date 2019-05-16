Texas Roadhouse legendary Sweet Italian Dressing

Step 1
Apple Cider Vinegar 3/4 cup
Granulated Sugar 1/4cup
Salt pinch
Granulated Garlic 1 teaspoon
White pepper 1 teaspoon
Black pepper 1 teaspoon
Onion powder 1 teaspoon
Onion Salt 1 teaspoon
Step 2
Basil 1/2tablespoon
Oregano 1/2 tablespoon
Minced garlic 1/2tablespoon
Step 3
Honey 1/3cup
Mustard 1/4cup
Step 4
Soybean Oil 1 1/2cups
Place the ingredients from step 1 into a bowl and mix thoroughly.
Whisk ingredients from step 2 into mix.
Add ingredients from step 3 and incorporate thoroughly.
Very slowly add the soybean oil and whisk until there is no separation.
