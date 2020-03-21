Clear
BREAKING NEWS Governor Parson issues statewide social distancing order Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Food drive to be held to help families in need

Executive director Danny Gach from the Crossing and Donna Wilson Community Health Liaison for Mosaic are asking for food donations for families in need.

Posted: Mar 21, 2020 3:23 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

A food donation drive will take place Wednesday, March 25 at two locations from 6:30am to 6pm:

Mosaic Health Care main campus on the north side of the parking garage.

The Crossing (701 S 8th St, St Joseph, MO 64501)

Monetary donations can be sent to the Crossing as well.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
As we head into the weekend we will see dry conditions but temperatures will remain below normal across much of the Midwest. Sunday we will see a good chance for rain across much of the area. As we start next week we will start to warm up just a little with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories