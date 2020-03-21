Food drive to be held to help families in need

A food donation drive will take place Wednesday, March 25 at two locations from 6:30am to 6pm:
Mosaic Health Care main campus on the north side of the parking garage.
The Crossing (701 S 8th St, St Joseph, MO 64501)
Monetary donations can be sent to the Crossing as well.
