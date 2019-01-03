Clear

Tracy's Stuffed Mushrooms

Recipes by Bracy's Cafe'

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 12:58 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

1 1lb cooked sausage-your choice of kind
8oz cream cheese
1/2 c shredded cheese
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp onion powder
mushrooms with stems removed

Mixed the cooked sausage, cream cheese, shredded cheese and spices.

Stuff the mushrooms with mixture and place in baking pan and top with mixture of 1 c italian bread crumbs and 1/2 c paramesan cheese and bake @ 375 for 10-15 min

Temperatures will continue to warm back up as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend. Skies will be sunny Thursday through Saturday with temperatures 10 to almost 20 degrees above average into the upper 40s to middle 50s.
