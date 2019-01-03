Tracy's Stuffed Mushrooms

1 1lb cooked sausage-your choice of kind
8oz cream cheese
1/2 c shredded cheese
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp onion powder
mushrooms with stems removed
Mixed the cooked sausage, cream cheese, shredded cheese and spices.
Stuff the mushrooms with mixture and place in baking pan and top with mixture of 1 c italian bread crumbs and 1/2 c paramesan cheese and bake @ 375 for 10-15 min
