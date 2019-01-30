Clear
Two Good Nut Butter Yogurt Dip

Healthy Recipe by Hy-Vee

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 3:30 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

TWO GOOD NUT BUTTER YOGURT DIP

Serves 5

All you need:

1 (5.3 oz) container Dannon Two Good Greek vanilla yogurt

1 tbsp. creamy almond butter, or desired nut butter flavor

1/4 tsp. Hy-Vee cinnamon

1 tsp. Hy-Vee unsweetened coconut flakes, toasted

1 tsp. Hy-Vee mini semisweet chocolate chips

Desired fruit such as pineapple, strawberries, etc. for dipping

All you do:

Mix together yogurt, almond butter and cinnamon in a small bowl. Sprinkle with coconut and chocolate chips. Serve with desired fruit for dipping

