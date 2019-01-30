TWO GOOD NUT BUTTER YOGURT DIP
Serves 5
All you need:
1 (5.3 oz) container Dannon Two Good Greek vanilla yogurt
1 tbsp. creamy almond butter, or desired nut butter flavor
1/4 tsp. Hy-Vee cinnamon
1 tsp. Hy-Vee unsweetened coconut flakes, toasted
1 tsp. Hy-Vee mini semisweet chocolate chips
Desired fruit such as pineapple, strawberries, etc. for dipping
All you do:
Mix together yogurt, almond butter and cinnamon in a small bowl. Sprinkle with coconut and chocolate chips. Serve with desired fruit for dipping
