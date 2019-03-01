Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

UCP Chili Cook-Off tradition continues this weekend

The 33rd annual chili competition kicks off Sunday at the Civic Arena.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 10:31 AM

UCP Chili Cook-Off tradition continues this weekend

- Sunday, March 3
- St. Joseph Civic Arena
- Doors open at 11:00 a.m.
- Tasting begins at 2:30 p.m.
- $3 adults, $1 children

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 15°
We'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s for the first day of March on Friday. Another chance for snow will be during the weekend as a strong storm system moves through late Saturday night into Sunday. High temperatures will only go up into the middle 20s on Saturday and only into the teens on Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events