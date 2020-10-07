Clear
BREAKING NEWS Officer charged with fatally kneeling on George Floyd's neck posts $1 million bail, attorney says Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Mosaic Life Care reports 71 COVID-19 inpatients Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

United Way hosting virtual parent sessions

Bobbie Cronk from United Way and Lacey Raymond, a family support specialist from Community Action Partnership join us to talk about hosting virtual parent sessions

Posted: Oct 7, 2020 6:33 PM
Posted By: Jodie O'Brien

Bobbie Cronk from United Way and Lacey Raymond, a family support specialist from Community Action Partnership join us to talk about hosting virtual parent sessions

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
A warm start to your Wednesday and lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Thursday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories