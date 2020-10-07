Bobbie Cronk from United Way and Lacey Raymond, a family support specialist from Community Action Partnership join us to talk about hosting virtual parent sessions
Bobbie Cronk from United Way and Lacey Raymond, a family support specialist from Community Action Partnership join us to talk about hosting virtual parent sessions
Posted: Oct 7, 2020 6:33 PM
Related Content
- United Way hosting virtual parent sessions
- United Way Hosting Family Fun Time
- Huffman United Methodist hosts St. Patrick's Day Dinner
- Volunteer Recruitment | United Way
- Asset Allocation | United Way
- United Way Donations
- Virtual Services for Holy Week
- Parenting Alert: Smartphone Pledge
- United Way begins fundraising campaign
- Reading Adventure Program | United Way
Scroll for more content...