United Way invites community to tag along on agency tours

Find out how your dollars are spent by going on a United Way agency tour.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 11:48 AM

The bus tour will include stops at NWMO Community Services, UCP and Specialty Industries.

RSVP to renita.neville@stjosephunitedway.org or by calling (816) 364-2381.

