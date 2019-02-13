Valentine Cocktails by Hy-Vee

Cinnamon Chocolate Martini
All you need:
2 ounces Rum Chata
1.5 ounces 360 Double Chocolate Vodka
1 ounces Kahlua
1/2 ounce chocolate syrup
All you do:
1. Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice.
2. Shake and pour into chilled martini glass.
3. Garnish with chocolate shavings.
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Martini
All you need:
1.5 ounces 360 Double Chocolate Vodka
3 ounces Tequila Rose Strawberry Cream
All you do:
1. Combine all ingredients in shaker with ice.
2. Shake and serve in a chilled martini glass.
3. Garnish with fresh strawberries.
