Valentine Cocktails by Hy-Vee

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 1:24 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Cinnamon Chocolate Martini

All you need:
2 ounces Rum Chata
1.5 ounces 360 Double Chocolate Vodka
1 ounces Kahlua

1/2 ounce chocolate syrup

All you do:

1. Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice.

2. Shake and pour into chilled martini glass.

3. Garnish with chocolate shavings.

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Martini

All you need:

1.5 ounces 360 Double Chocolate Vodka
3 ounces Tequila Rose Strawberry Cream

All you do:
1. Combine all ingredients in shaker with ice.

2. Shake and serve in a chilled martini glass.

3. Garnish with fresh strawberries.

The dry and sunny conditions are expected once again for your Wednesday and into Valentine's Day on Thursday. High pressure will build in to our south for Wednesday, allowing our winds to change to the south-southeast, ushering in warmer air. Temperatures will go back up to above average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
