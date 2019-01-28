Clear

Vegetarian Tacos

Healthy Recipes by Fit Republic

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 1:05 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Vegetarian tacos

2 Tortillas

½ Cup
of Plantfare

½ Cup
of Chipotle Lime Red Quinoa Pilaf with Fire Roasted Vegetables

Tsp Sauce

*** Ingredients-
Plantfare, Tortillas, Red Quinoa, Jasmine rice, Corn, Red Peppers, Poblano Peppers, Cilantro, Chipotle Lime Seasoning, organic rice flour,onion powder, oat fiber, garlic powder, cilantro powder, green bell pepper, garlic salt, black pepper, Lemon Pepper, Cajun
seasoning

Directions

Season plantfare with lemon pepper and Cajun seasoning. Cook on stove top with light oil for 10-15 minutes on medium
high.

Cook mixed veggies with garlic salt and black pepper - for 15-20 minutes -

Add both ingredients with sauce on tortillas and enjoy

