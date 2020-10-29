Wyatt Park Baptist Church Trunk or Treat

Wyatt Park Baptist Church is holding a Biblically themed, covid-19 safe Trunk or Treat this Halloween. Anyone is welcome to bring their kids and have a fun and safe time Trunk or Treating. The event will be on Saturday, October 31st, from 2pm to 4pm or until they run out of candy in the North parking lot of Wyatt Park Baptist Church, 2902 N Leonard Road.
Posted: Oct 29, 2020
