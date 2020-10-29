Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Wyatt Park Baptist Church Trunk or Treat

Wyatt Park Baptist Church is holding a Biblically themed, covid-19 safe Trunk or Treat this Halloween.

Posted: Oct 29, 2020 10:26 AM

Wyatt Park Baptist Church is holding a Biblically themed, covid-19 safe Trunk or Treat this Halloween. Anyone is welcome to bring their kids and have a fun and safe time Trunk or Treating. The event will be on Saturday, October 31st, from 2pm to 4pm or until they run out of candy in the North parking lot of Wyatt Park Baptist Church, 2902 N Leonard Road.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Mostly cloudy skies across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday which resulted in cold temperatures across the area. We saw some freezing rain to the south of St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon. The warmer air will start moving back into the area as we head into Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 50s. The rain chances will start to increase as we head into your Thursday and Thursday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories