Clear

YMCA Parkway Run/Walk coming up Saturday

Sign up for the YMCA Parkway Run/Walk

Posted: May. 23, 2019 4:19 PM

YMCA Parkway Run/Walk coming up Saturday

- Saturday, May 25
- Start time: 8:30 a.m.
- End time: 11:00 a.m.
- Price: $25 + $2.50 sign up
- Registration at Benton High School

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
More clouds have moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on your Thursday afternoon and with that our highs stayed in the in the lower to middle 70s. The nice weather will come to an end as storms return to the forecast late Thursday through the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events