Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

YWCA Gardeners' Festival Luncheon set for April 3

Get your green thumbs ready for th YWCA's Gardeners' Festival Luncheon!

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 3:42 PM

YWCA Gardeners' Festival Luncheon set for April 3

- Wednesday, April 3
- 11:30 a.m.
- $15 per person
- RSVP by March 29
- (816) 232-4481
- sdawson@ywcasj.org

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
The rain should move out early Saturday making way for some sunshine on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be near 50. We could deal with some frost early Sunday morning as temperatures will be in the middle to upper 20s, so you may want to cover up any tender vegetation.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events