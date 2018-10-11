Clear

YWCA planning events for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The YWCA has several different celebrations planned in the next couple weeks paying tribute to breast cancer survivors.

Posted: Oct. 11, 2018 8:34 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The YWCA has several different celebrations planned in the next couple weeks paying tribute to breast cancer survivors.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Fairfax
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
More clouds will start to move in tonight ahead of an area of rain that will start to fall across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Friday morning. Areas near the Missouri River are still under a Flood Warning as well this morning as the water levels are still above flood stage of 23-25 feet.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events