Your Vaccine Questions Answered

100 Million people have been vaccinated. However, you may be asking yourself some questions such as "Will it affect my DNA?" Dr. Janis Orlowski from the Association of American Medical Colleges joins us to help us answer some of the looming questions.
Posted: Apr 7, 2021 6:37 PM
