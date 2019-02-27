Clear
Zion United Church of Christ to hold cooking classes

Zion United Methodist Church is opening its kitchen to help you learn how to cook!

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 11:06 AM

You make it, bake it, then eat it!
- Tuesdays in March
- 5:00 p.m.
- $70 for all 4 classes
- 9th & Faraon St.
- For more information call (816) 232-5162

