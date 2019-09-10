Clear

WATCH: ABC News Special Report on House Intelligence Committee Hearing

Posted: Thu Sep 26 05:57:00 PDT 2019
Updated: Thu Sep 26 06:00:28 PDT 2019
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
Fairfax
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 57°
The weather is forecast to stay nice on Thursday with more sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 70s. Unfortunately, the nice weather does not last very long as more rain and storm chances are in the forecast by Friday and through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events