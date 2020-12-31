20th anniversary of 9/11

Today was another breezy, dry, sunny day with highs nearing the 90s. Tonight we will cool off into the mid 60s with clear skies and mild conditions. Similar conditions in store for this weekend with highs back in the 90s under mostly sunny skies. It will be muggy during the afternoon hours this weekend but it looks like heat index values will remain in the 90s. Temperatures will remain warm to start off next week. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week as temperatures start to cool again.

