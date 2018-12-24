Omar al-Bashir Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Sudan's leader, Omar al-Bashir.

Personal:

Birth date: January 1, 1944

Birth place: Hosh Bannaga, Sudan

Birth name: Omar Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir

Father: Name unavailable publicly

Mother: Name unavailable publicly

Marriages: Fatima Khalid; Widad Babiker Omer

Education: Sudan Military Academy, 1966

Military service: Sudanese Armed Force

Religion: Islam

Timeline:

1960 - Joins the Sudanese Armed Forces.

1966 - Graduates from the Sudan Military Academy.

1973 - Serves with Egyptian forces during the October 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

1973-1987 - Holds various military posts.

1989-1993 - Serves as Sudan's Minister of Defense.

June 30, 1989 - Leads a coup against Sudan's Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi. Establishes and proclaims himself chairman of the Revolutionary Command Council. Dissolves the government, political parties and trade unions.

April 1990 - Survives a coup attempt. Orders the execution of over 30 army and police officers implicated in the coup attempt.

1993 - The US State Department places Sudan on its list of states that sponsor terrorism.

October 16, 1993 - Becomes president of Sudan when the Revolutionary Command Council is dissolved and Sudan is restored to civilian rule.

March 1996 - Is re-elected president with more than 75% of the vote.

December 1999 - Dissolves the Parliament after National Congress Party chairman Hassan al-Turabi proposes laws limiting the president's powers.

December 2000 - Is re-elected president with over 85% of the vote.

February 2003 - Rebels in the Darfur region of Sudan rise up against the Sudanese government.

2004 - Is criticized for not cracking down on the Janjaweed militia, a pro-government militia accused of murdering and raping people in Darfur.

September 2007 - After meeting with UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, al-Bashir agrees to peace talks with rebels. Peace talks begin in October, but are postponed indefinitely after most of the major players fail to attend.

July 14, 2008 - The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court files charges against al-Bashir for genocide and war crimes in Darfur.

March 4, 2009 - The International Criminal Court issues an arrest warrant for al-Bashir.

April 26, 2010 - Sudan's National Election Commission certifies al-Bashir as the winner of recent presidential elections with 68% of the vote.

July 12, 2010 - The International Criminal Court issues a second arrest warrant for al-Bashir. Combined, the warrant lists 10 counts against al-Bashir.

December 12, 2014 - The ICC suspends its case against al-Bashir due to lack of support from the UN Security Council.

March 9, 2015 - The ICC asks the UN Security Council to take steps to force Sudan to extradite al-Bashir.

April 27, 2015 - Sudan's Election Commission announces al-Bashir has been re-elected president with more than 94% of the vote. Many major opposition groups boycotted the election.

June 15, 2015 - Al-Bashir leaves South Africa just as a South African High Court decides to order his arrest. The human rights group that had petitioned the court to order al-Bashir's arrest, the Southern Africa Litigation Centre, says in a statement it is disappointed that the government allowed the Sudanese President to leave before the ruling.

November 23, 2017 - Agence France Presse and other media outlets report that during a trip to Russia, Bashir asks Putin to protect Sudan from the US, saying he wants closer military ties with Russia.

December 16, 2018 - Al-Bashir visits Syria. This marks the first time an Arab League leader has visited Syria since war began there in 2011.