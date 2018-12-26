Clear

Haiti Earthquake Fast Facts

Here's a look at the 2010 earthquake in ...

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 7:53 PM
Updated: Dec. 26, 2018 7:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, which struck on January 12, 2010. The earthquake had a 7.0 magnitude.

The Toll:
220,000-300,000: Estimates of the death toll vary

2010 Haiti earthquake

Caribbean

Earthquakes

Haiti

Latin America

Natural disasters

Accidents, disasters and safety

Fast Facts

Continents and regions

The Americas

300,000: Number of injured

1.5 million: People initially displaced

37,867: Displaced people remain as of September 2017

3,978: Number of schools damaged or destroyed by the earthquake

Response in Dollars:
$13.34 billion: Aid allocated by international agencies for 2010-2020, according to the United Nations Office of the Special Envoy for Haiti

Effect on Foreigners:
102: Death toll of UN personnel

122: Americans confirmed dead

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
After a soggy and wet Wednesday, rain chances will continue overnight and into Thursday. Cooler temperatures are also on the way for the end of the week. For tonight, expect rain and some fog with lows in the mid 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events