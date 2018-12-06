Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Charlie Munger Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Charles "Charlie" Munger, business partner of ...

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 4:58 PM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 4:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here is a look at the life of Charles "Charlie" Munger, business partner of Warren Buffett.

Personal:
Birth date: January 1, 1924

Fast Facts

Business figures

Charlie Munger

Birth place: Omaha, Nebraska

Birth name: Charles Thomas Munger

Father: Alfred C. Munger, lawyer

Mother: Florence "Toody" (Russell) Munger

Marriages: Nancy (Barry) Munger, (1956-February 6, 2010, her death); Nancy (Huggins) Munger (divorced in 1953)

Children: with Nancy B. Munger: Charlie Jr., Emilie, Barry and Philip; stepchildren: William Harold Borthwick and David Borthwick; with Nancy H. Munger: Wendy, Molly and Teddy (deceased, leukemia, age 9)

Education: Attended the University of Michigan and California Institute of Technology. Harvard University, J.D., 1948

Other Facts:
At Caltech, he studied physics to become a meteorologist for the US Army Air Corps.

Munger entered law school without an undergraduate degree and graduated magna cum laude.

Known for using the term "lollapalooza effect" - "when anywhere from 2 to 4 forces all are driving investment in the same direction."

Timeline:
1959 - Meets Warren Buffett at a dinner party.

1962-1975 - Operates Wheeler, Munger and Company, an investment counseling firm.

1965 - Stops practicing law.

1978-present - Vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.

January 1984-2011 - Chairman of the board and CEO of Wesco Financial Corporation.

May 2014 - According to Berkshire's proxy statement, Munger has not received a raise in more than 25 years.

February 2015 - Munger reflects on 50 years of success at Berkshire Hathaway in the annual letter to shareholders.

March 6, 2018 - Ranks #1,394 on Forbes' annual list of the world's billionaires, with a net worth of $1.7 billion.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
Maryville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 15°
Savannah
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Cameron
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Fairfax
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 16°
Light snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning giving some areas a dusting to one inch of snow. Sunshine returned in the afternoon and it quickly melted the snow that did fall.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events