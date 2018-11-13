Michelle Obama Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Michelle Obama, wife of 44th US President Barack Obama.

Personal:

Birth date: January 17, 1964

Birth place: Chicago, Illinois

Birth name: Michelle LaVaughn Robinson

Father: Fraser Robinson, water filtration worker

Mother: Marian (Shields) Robinson

Marriage: Barack Obama Jr. (October 3, 1992-present)

Children: Sasha, Malia

Education: Princeton University, B.A., 1985; Harvard University, J.D., 1988

Religion: Christian

Other Facts:

Graduated magna cum laude with a sociology degree from Princeton.

Met Barack Obama when she was assigned to be his mentor at Sidley & Austin, a Chicago law firm.

Her father suffered from and eventually died of multiple sclerosis.

Timeline:

1988-1991 - Associate attorney at Sidley & Austin in Chicago.

1991-1992 - Assistant to Chicago Mayor Richard Daley.

1992-1993 - Assistant Commissioner of Planning and Development.

1993-1996 - Founding executive director of Public Allies Chicago.

1996-2002 - Associate Dean of Student Services for the University of Chicago and director of the University Community Service Center.

2002-2005 - Executive Director for Community Affairs for University of Chicago Hospitals.

2005-2007 - Member of the board of Tree House Foods, a food supplier for Wal-Mart stores.

2005-January 2009 - Executive Vice President of Community and External Affairs for UC Hospitals.

January 20, 2009 - Becomes the First Lady of the United States.

April 2009 - "Michelle Obama: In Her Own Words" is published.

February 2009 - Appears on the March cover of Vogue magazine.

February 9, 2010 - Launches the national campaign, "Let's Move!," to reduce childhood obesity.

April 2011 - Launches the national veterans' campaign, "Joining Forces," with Dr. Jill Biden.

June 20, 2011 - Travels to Africa for a week to focus on youth leadership, education, health and wellness.

June 21, 2011 - Visits former president of South Africa Nelson Mandela at his home.

May 29, 2012 - "American Grown: The Story of the White House Kitchen Garden and Gardens Across America" is published.

February 24, 2013 - Presents the Academy Award for best picture at the Oscars.

March 13, 2013 - Along with other high profile celebrities and politicians, Obama's financial information is hacked and posted online. Her student loan information and credit report are posted.

March 14, 2013 - Is on the cover of April's edition of Vogue. This is the second time she has appeared on the cover.

May 2014 - Launches the national campaign, "Reach Higher," a higher education initiative.

March 2015 - Launches the national campaign, "Let Girls Learn," a global focus on girls' education.

July 2015 - Guest edits "More" magazine. Obama is the magazine's first guest editor as well as the first First Lady to guest edit an entire issue of "More."

November 10, 2016 - The First Lady hosts the soon-to-be first lady, Melania Trump, for tea and a tour of the White House residence, Press Secretary Josh Earnest says in a White House briefing.

November 11, 2016 - Is on the cover of December's edition of Vogue. This is the third time she has appeared on the cover.

January 13, 2017 - Gives her final White House remarks thanking her supporters and saying, "being your first lady has been the greatest honor of my life and I hope I've made you proud."

September 27, 2017 - Remarks that "any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice" during an appearance at the Inbound 2017 conference in Boston.

May 21, 2018 - Netflix announces the Obamas have signed a multi-year production deal that in which the two will work both in front of and behind the camera.

November 13, 2018 - Obama's memoir "Becoming" comes out, shooting to No. 1 on the Amazon Best Sellers list.