Nancy Pelosi Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a representative from California since 1987.
Personal:
Birth date: March 26, 1940
Birth place: Baltimore, Maryland
Birth name: Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro
Father: Thomas D'Alesandro, Baltimore mayor and US congressman
Mother: Annunciata (Lombardi) D'Alesandro, a homemaker
Marriage: Paul F. Pelosi (1963-present)
Children: Nancy, Christine, Jacqueline, Paul and Alexandra
Education: Trinity College, Washington, DC (Now Trinity Washington University), A.B. in Political Science, 1962
Religion: Roman Catholic
Other Facts:
First woman to lead a major congressional party.
First female speaker of the United States House of Representatives.
Timeline:
1977-1981 - Chair, Northern California Democratic Party.
1981-1983 - Chair, California State Democratic Party.
1984 - San Francisco Democratic National Convention Host Committee Chairwoman.
1985-1986 - Finance Chairwoman, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.
June 2, 1987 - Wins a special election in California's 5th Congressional District, filling the seat of Representative Sala Burton.
1987-1993 - Represents California's 5th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives.
January 12, 1991 - Votes against authorizing use of force in Iraq (House Resolution 77).
1993-2013 - Represents California's 8th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives.
2001 - Becomes the first woman to be elected House minority whip.
October 2002 - Votes against authorizing use of military force in Iraq.
November 14, 2002 - Is elected House minority leader by fellow Democrats and becomes the highest-ranking woman in congressional history.
November 7, 2006 - Democrats win a majority in the House. Pelosi becomes the speaker of the House when the new congress begins in January 2007. She is the first female speaker of the House and the first woman to be as high in the line of succession to the presidency (second behind the vice president).
January 4, 2007-January 3, 2011 - Speaker of the House.
April 1-6, 2007 - Pelosi leads a bipartisan delegation from the House on a trip through the Middle East. The group travels to Israel, Lebanon, Syria, and Saudi Arabia, meeting with heads of state.
November 4, 2008 - Is re-elected with more than 70% of the vote.
February 18, 2009 - Meets with Pope Benedict XVI.
February 2009 - Leads a congressional delegation to Afghanistan and meets with President Hamid Karzai.
March 21, 2010 - Pelosi leads the House in passing the health care reform bill proposed by President Barack Obama.
November 17, 2010 - In a 150-43 vote, Pelosi is elected to serve as minority leader in the next Congress.
2013-present - Represents California's 12th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives.
January 3, 2013 - Pelosi challenges John Boehner for speaker of the House but loses 220-192. She instead is re-elected as House minority leader.
November 4, 2014 - Is re-elected with more than 82% of the vote.
November 30, 2016 - Is re-elected as House Democratic leader.
January 3, 2017 - Is re-elected as House minority leader, with four of her colleagues voting for someone else for the top Democratic post following a year that saw both parties questioning their congressional leadership.
January 18, 2018 - VH1 announces that Pelosi will be a guest judge on season 3 of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars."
February 7, 2018 - Pelosi sets the record for the longest speech on the House floor, according to the House Historian's records. She speaks continuously for a little more than eight hours to oppose the budget deal to lift spending caps and avert a government shutdown -- because the plan does not address immigration issues.
March 7, 2018 - Donates her speaker's gavel, among other items, to the Smithsonian in honor of Women's History Month.
January 3, 2019 - Is officially elected the new House speaker in a majority vote by the House of Representatives on the first day of the 116th Congress.
