Clear

Alan Greenspan Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan.Personal:...

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 10:04 AM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 10:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the life of former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan.

Personal:
Birth date: March 6, 1926

Alan Greenspan

The Fed

Political Figures - US

Fast Facts

US federal departments and agencies

US government independent agencies

Government organizations - US

Birth place: New York, New York

Birth name: Alan Greenspan

Father: Herbert Greenspan, a stockbroker

Mother: Rose (Goldsmith) Greenspan

Marriages: Andrea Mitchell (1997-present); Joan Mitchell (1952-1953, annulled)

Education: New York University, B.S., 1948; New York University, M.A., 1950; New York University, Ph.D., 1977

Other Facts:
Studied music at Juilliard and toured the country playing tenor sax and clarinet with The Henry Jerome Orchestra.

Was a close friend of writer Ayn Rand.

Timeline:
1948-1953 - Works at the National Industrial Conference Board.

1953 - Opens economic consulting firm Townsend-Greenspan & Co. with William Townsend.

1968 - Volunteers for the Richard Nixon presidential campaign.

1974-1977 - Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers.

1977-1987 - After Jimmy Carter is inaugurated as president, Greenspan returns to Townsend-Greenspan & Co.

1981-1983 - Chairman of the National Commission on Social Security Reform.

June 2, 1987 - Is nominated to be Chairman of the Federal Reserve by President Ronald Reagan.

July 31, 1987 - Townsend-Greenspan & Co. formally closes.

August 11, 1987 - Is sworn in as chairman of the Federal Reserve.

September 26, 2002 - Receives the honorary title Knight of the British Empire from Queen Elizabeth II.

November 9, 2005 - Is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George W. Bush.

January 31, 2006 - Retires as Federal Reserve chairman.

2006 - Opens consulting firm, Greenspan Associates.

September 17, 2007 - Greenspan's book, "The Age of Turbulence: Adventures in a New World," is published.

October 22, 2013 - Greenspan's book, "The Map and the Territory: Risk, Human Nature, and the Future of Forecasting," is published.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
We are waking up to a few clouds this morning, but another beautiful December day is ahead for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for your Tuesday. We'll once again see lots of sunshine. High temperatures still above average in the middle 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events