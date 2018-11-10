Tim Kaine Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Democratic US Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia.

Personal:

Birth date: February 26, 1958

Birth place: St. Paul, Minnesota

Birth name: Timothy Michael Kaine

Father: Albert Alexander Kaine Jr., ironworker

Mother: Mary Kathleen (Burns) Kaine, teacher

Marriage: Anne Holton (1984-present)

Children: Nat, Woody and Annella

Education: University of Missouri, B.A., 1979; Harvard Law School, J.D., 1983

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts:

Practiced law in Richmond for 17 years, representing people who were denied fair housing opportunities because of race or disability.

Was the first Virginia governor since Thomas Jefferson to be inaugurated at the Colonial Capital in Williamsburg.

Fluent in Spanish. He took a year off from Harvard to help Jesuit missionaries run a one-room technical school in Honduras.

One of only 20 people in American history to serve as mayor, governor and senator.

Timeline:

1987-1993 - Teaches legal ethics at the University of Richmond School of Law.

1994-1998 - Serves as city council member in Richmond, Virginia.

1998-2000 - Serves as mayor of Richmond, Virginia.

2002-2006 - Serves as lieutenant governor of Virginia.

January 14, 2006-January 15, 2010 - Serves as governor of Virginia.

2008 - Is rumored to be one of President Obama's picks for vice president.

2009-2011 - Serves as Chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

January 3, 2013 - Sworn in as senator of Virginia.

June 11, 2013 - Delivers a speech in Spanish during a debate on the Senate's immigration bill. Kaine is the first senator to deliver a full speech on the senate floor in a language other than English.

February 2015 - Co-sponsors the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act.

July 22, 2016 - Named as Hillary Clinton's vice presidential running mate in the presidential election.

November 8, 2016 - The Clinton-Kaine ticket is defeated in the presidential election by the Trump-Pence ticket.

November 6, 2018 - Re-elected senator of Virginia.