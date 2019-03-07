Clear

Students reach Capitol protesting lack of charges in Stephon Clark's death

Article Image

Sacramento police officers shot and killed Stephon Clark in his grandmother's backyard because they believed he was pointing a gun at them. After months of investigations, no charges were brought against the officers.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 7:10 PM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2019 7:10 PM
Posted By: By Jay Croft, CNN

Students in Sacramento, California, walked out of class Thursday afternoon and marched to the state Capitol, protesting the lack of charges against officers in the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark, CNN affiliate KCRA reports.

Sacramento Police Capt. Norm Leong tweeted earlier that 250 students were involved. "No issues at this time and we are redirecting traffic for them."

Affiliate KOVR reported the march and Capitol protest were peaceful and without incident.

Students from Sacramento City College walked out of class around noon PT, KCRA reported. They were joined by students from C.K. McClatchy High School. The group arrived at the Capitol about 3:45 p.m.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced last week she would not file charges against two officers who killed Clark. The unarmed black man was fatally shot in his grandmother's backyard last year.

The case became a symbol of strained police-community relations and racial tensions.

Clark's family has sued the officers involved and the city in federal court, alleging he was racially profiled and officers used excessive force.

Clark was shot seven times, including three times in the back, the Sacramento County coroner said. An independent autopsy conducted for the family said he was shot eight times, six in the back.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Weather will be quiet and dry Thursday night through Friday. A stronger storm system will likely move through the area late Friday night into Saturday bringing a better chance for widespread rain. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder on Saturday afternoon. Highs Friday through Saturday will be back up into the 40s to near 50 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events