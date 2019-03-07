Students reach Capitol protesting lack of charges in Stephon Clark's death

Students in Sacramento, California, walked out of class Thursday afternoon and marched to the state Capitol, protesting the lack of charges against officers in the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark, CNN affiliate KCRA reports.

Sacramento Police Capt. Norm Leong tweeted earlier that 250 students were involved. "No issues at this time and we are redirecting traffic for them."

Affiliate KOVR reported the march and Capitol protest were peaceful and without incident.

Students from Sacramento City College walked out of class around noon PT, KCRA reported. They were joined by students from C.K. McClatchy High School. The group arrived at the Capitol about 3:45 p.m.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced last week she would not file charges against two officers who killed Clark. The unarmed black man was fatally shot in his grandmother's backyard last year.

The case became a symbol of strained police-community relations and racial tensions.

Clark's family has sued the officers involved and the city in federal court, alleging he was racially profiled and officers used excessive force.

Clark was shot seven times, including three times in the back, the Sacramento County coroner said. An independent autopsy conducted for the family said he was shot eight times, six in the back.