Daytime Emmys Fast Facts

Here's a look at the Daytime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programming from the hours of 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 5, 2019 - The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is scheduled to take place.

Arts and entertainment Awards and prizes Emmy Awards Entertainment and arts awards Television awards Television programming Fast Facts Celebrity and pop culture Business and industry sectors Business, economy and trade Health and medical Health care Health care facilities Hospitals

April 29, 2018 - The 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards take place.

2018 Winners (selected):

Outstanding Drama Series: "Days of Our Lives"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: James Reynolds, "Days of Our Lives"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Eileen Davidson, "The Young and the Restless"

Outstanding Morning Program: "Good Morning America"

Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment: "The Talk"

Outstanding Talk Show/Informative: "The Dr. Oz Show

Full list of winners.