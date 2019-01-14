Lindsey Graham Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Lindsey Graham, US senator from South Carolina and 2016 GOP presidential candidate.
Personal:
Birth date: July 9, 1955
Armed forces
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Lindsey Graham
Military
North America
Political Figures - US
South Carolina
Southeastern United States
United States
US Air Force
US Department of Defense
US federal departments and agencies
US federal government
Elections and campaigns
Politics
US Federal elections
US Presidential elections
2016 Presidential election
Political candidates
Fast Facts
Campaign finance
Political Action Committees
Political donations and fundraising
Continents and regions
Elections (by type)
Government organizations - US
The Americas
US Congress
US Senate
Birth place: Central, South Carolina
Birth name: Lindsey Olin Graham
Father: Florence James Graham, restaurant, pool hall and liquor store owner
Mother: Millie Graham, restaurant, pool hall and liquor store owner
Education: University of South Carolina, Columbia, B.A., 1977; University of South Carolina School of Law, J.D., 1981
Military service: US Air Force, 1982-1988; South Carolina Air National Guard, 1989-1995; US Air Force Reserve, 1995-2015. Retired from the Air Force Reserve in 2015 as a colonel
Religion: Southern Baptist
Other Facts:
Growing up, he worked in the pool hall his family owned, the Sanitary Cafe.
His mother and father died within 15 months of each other when Graham was an undergraduate. He helped raise his then 13-year-old sister, Darline, and later adopted her.
In 1994, he became the first Republican elected to the US House of Representatives from South Carolina since 1877.
Told reporters in March 2015 that he has never sent an email.
Was a close friend of the late Sen. John McCain from Arizona.
Timeline:
1982-1988 - US Air Force prosecutor and defense attorney. The last four years are served at Rhein-Main Air Force Base in Germany.
1988-1992 - Assistant Attorney, County of Oconee, South Carolina.
1990-1994 - City Attorney for Central, South Carolina, his hometown.
1992-1994 - Member of the South Carolina state House of Representatives.
1995-2003 - Republican member of the US House of Representatives.
2002 - Is elected to the US Senate, succeeding Strom Thurmond.
2003-present - US Senator from South Carolina.
2013 - Collaborates on a bipartisan immigration reform bill. The measure passes in the Senate but doesn't make it through the House.
June 1, 2015 - Announces he is running for president during an event in Central, South Carolina.
June 7, 2015 - Graham says in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash that he would welcome Caitlyn Jenner as a political ally and makes a pitch for a more inclusive GOP.
December 21, 2015 - Announces he is suspending his presidential campaign.
May 6, 2016 - Announces he will not be voting for either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton for president in the general election.
January 10, 2019 - The Senate Judiciary Committee announces that Graham has been elected to serve as chairman.
Related Content
- Lindsey Graham Fast Facts
- Billy Graham Fast Facts
- Bob Graham Fast Facts
- Lindsey Graham's joke draws backlash
- Lindsey Graham sells out Jeff Sessions
- Lindsey Graham erupts during Kavanaugh hearing
- Lindsey Graham: Time for the 'Gang of 60'
- Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says he'll support Trump in 2020
- Lindsey Graham says Trump could replace Jeff Sessions after midterms
- Lindsey Graham may have single-handedly saved Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation