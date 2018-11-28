Clear

Wimbledon Fast Facts

Here's a look at the Wimbledon tenni...

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018
Updated: Nov. 28, 2018 2:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the Wimbledon tennis championships.

July 1-July 14, 2019 - Wimbledon is scheduled to take place.

Fast Facts

July 2-July 15, 2018 - Wimbledon takes place in London.

2018 Results:
Novak Djokovic of Serbia defeats Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the men's final, to win his fourth Wimbledon title.

Angelique Kerber of Germany defeats Serena Williams of the United States in the women's final, to claim her first Wimbledon title.

Other Facts:
Wimbledon is one of four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. The others are the Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open.

Wimbledon takes place at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London.

Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam event that is still played on grass.

Records:
Most singles wins (male) - Roger Federer with eight.

Most singles wins (female) - Martina Navratilova with nine.

Oldest winner - Navratilova won the mixed doubles match in 2003 at 46 years, 261 days old.

Youngest winner - Martina Hingis won the Ladies' Doubles Championship in 1996 at 15 years, 282 days old.

Longest tennis match ever played - At the 2010 tournament, John Isner defeated Nicolas Mahut in a match that lasted 11 hours and five minutes over three days. The final set took 138 games (no tie-breakers in 5th sets at Wimbledon, player must win by two games). The final score: 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 70-68.

Timeline:
1868 - The All England Croquet Club is founded. The grounds are located off Worple Road in London's suburb of Wimbledon.

1877 - The name is changed to the All England Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club and the first Lawn Tennis Championship is held.

1882 - "Croquet" is dropped from the club's moniker, as the sport declines in popularity.

1915-1918 - Wimbledon is suspended during World War I.

1922 - The Championships move to Church Road, Wimbledon's current location.

1940-1945 - Wimbledon is suspended during World War II.

October 1940 - During WWII, a bomb hits Centre Court, which results in the loss of 1,200 seats in the stadium.

2007 - Female winners receive the same cash awards as the male winners for the first time.

May 17, 2009 - The retractable roof over Centre Court is unveiled during an exhibition match.

