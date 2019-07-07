Clear

Stevie Wonder announces he'll be having kidney surgery in September

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

Stevie Wonder will be taking a break from music.

The legendary singer-songwriter announced during a concert in London on Saturday that he will be undergoing kidney surgery.

"So what's gonna happen is this, I'm going to have surgery, I'm going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year. I'm all good, I'm all good, I'm all good. I have a donor, it's all good," Wonder said. "I want you to know I came here to give you my love and to thank you for your love. You ain't gotta hear no rumors about nothing, I told you what's up. I'm good. All right?"

The Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday that Wonder had been battling "a serious but manageable health issue" and has been touring overseas with a medical team.

Wonder learned to play piano, drums and harmonica by age 9 and signed to Motown in 1961.

Since then, he has won 25 Grammy Awards, an honorary award and has been nominated 74 times.

After morning sprinkles, the weather improved throughout the day with temperatures getting into the upper 80s. Overnight, the weather will stay quiet as temperatures fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
