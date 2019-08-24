Clear

Google commemorates the 80th anniversary of 'The Wizard of Oz' with a head-spinning surprise

Article Image

Dorothy's stolen ruby red slippers from the "Wizard of Oz" have been recovered by FBI after 13 years. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 12:30 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2019 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Kendall Trammell, CNN

If you open up a Google window and search "The Wizard of Oz," the results page may seem pretty average.

That is until you click on the ruby slippers, appearing next to the movie's name.

Voila! You've been whirl-winded back in time to a search results page far, far away that appears in black and white.

Oh my! This is terrifying! Take me back to the present where there's color on my screen!

Fear not. Just hit that little twisting tornado, and that will send you back to where you came from.

Why is Google playing games with our search page? August 25 is the 80th anniversary of the classic musical fantasy.

Judy Garland starred as Dorothy Gale, the girl from Kansas who had dreams of going "somewhere over the rainbow." She and her dog Toto made an enemy -- the Wicked Witch of the West -- after her dreams came true and sent her to a magical world through a tornado.

But she also got to snag a pair of sparkly ruby slippers (which, by the way, they were stolen in real life but found 13 years later).

"The Wizard of Oz" was the winner of Academy Awards for the classic song, "Over The Rainbow" and for best score.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Saturday's weather will be reminiscent of the weather we will come to expect every day during the Fall. The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and below average temperatures. Best chance at seeing some sunshine will be towards the east near I-35. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be coming ESE at 10-20 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events