Clear

Chef Leah Chase, civil rights activist and legendary 'Queen of Creole Cuisine,' dies at age 96

Article Image

Leah Chase felt it was her duty to make Dooky Chase's more than just a restaurant, but a meeting place for people like the Freedom Riders of the 1960s to cultivate ideas over fried chicken.

Posted: Jun 2, 2019 7:50 AM
Updated: Jun 2, 2019 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Holly Yan, CNN

In her seven-decade culinary career, Leah Chase did far more than introduce thousands to creole cuisine.

She fed presidents and Freedom Riders. She broke New Orleans' segregation laws by seating black and white patrons together. And she helped mend the country's divisions, one meal at a time.

The chef and civil rights activist died Saturday, her family said. She was 96 years old.

"Leah Chase, lovingly referred to as the Queen of Creole Cuisine, was the executive chef and co-owner of the historic and legendary Dooky Chase's Restaurant," her family said in a written statement.

"Her daily joy was not simply cooking, but preparing meals to bring people together. One of her most prized contributions was advocating for the Civil Rights Movement through feeding those on the front lines of the struggle for human dignity. She saw her role and that of Dooky Chase's Restaurant to serve as a vehicle for social change during a difficult time in our country's history."

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Chase left a profound legacy in the city.

"She was a culture-bearer in the truest sense," Cantrell tweeted. "We are poorer for her loss, and richer for having known and having loved her. She will be badly missed."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
After avoiding rain on Saturday, the weather stays quiet. Overnight, expect a mostly clear sky with temperatures falling into the low to mid 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events