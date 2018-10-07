Clear

Aid Indonesia earthquake and tsunami victims

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake rocked the Indonesian island...

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 2:13 PM
Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 2:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake rocked the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on September 28th followed by a massive tsunami, which killed more than 1400 people.

Thousands of others have been injured and tens of thousands have been displaced as water smashed into buildings and swept away homes.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Asia

Continents and regions

Earthquakes

Indonesia

Natural disasters

Southeast Asia

Tsunamis

Disaster relief

The quake and landslides severely damaged roadways, hindering aid workers' access to victims. However, organizations are on the ground providing relief.

You can support these groups by clicking the "Take Action" button.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Monday will likely not see an all day rain. Showers and thunderstorms are mostly likely before noon. Much of the afternoon will be dry with more rain moving in Monday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events