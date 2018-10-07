UK man rescued after 'living in six-foot shed for 40 years'

UK officers have rescued a man who is believed to have lived in a six-foot shed for 40 years, according to a statement from the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA).

The 58-year-old was found at a residential site north of Carlisle in Cumbria in a dawn raid on Wednesday by GLAA officers.

Human rights Human rights violations International relations and national security Slavery Continents and regions Europe Northern Europe United Kingdom

The potential modern slavery victim was taken by specialist trauma officers for medical tests, GLAA said.

A 79-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offenses.

GLAA said modern slavery exists in a whole range of forms across the UK and urged people to contact them if they have any suspicions.

A photograph provided by the GLAA showed a small green garden shed with little inside but a duvet, a television, an electric heater and a scrap of carpet.