URGENT - Senate Judiciary Committee receives FBI background file on Kavanaugh

(CNN) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has received the supplemental FBI background file for Supreme Cou...

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 12:33 PM
Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 12:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has received the supplemental FBI background file for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. "Supplemental background file for Judge Kavanaugh has been received by @senjudiciary Ranking Member Feinstein & I have agreed to alternating EQUAL access for senators to study content from additional background info gathered by non-partisan FBI agents," Sen. Chuck Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, tweeted early Thursday morning.

Monday will likely not see an all day rain. Showers and thunderstorms are mostly likely before noon. Much of the afternoon will be dry with more rain moving in Monday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
