US service member killed in Afghanistan

A US service member assigned to the NATO mission in Afghanistan was killed on Thursday, the Pentagon said....

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 1:39 PM
Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 1:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A US service member assigned to the NATO mission in Afghanistan was killed on Thursday, the Pentagon said.

The incident is under investigation and the military is not immediately making any additional details available until the service member's next of kin is notified.

"We mourn and honor the sacrifice of our service member," said Resolute Support and United States Forces -- Afghanistan Commanding Gen. Scott Miller. "We remain committed."

Monday will likely not see an all day rain. Showers and thunderstorms are mostly likely before noon. Much of the afternoon will be dry with more rain moving in Monday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
