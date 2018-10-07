Clear

URGENT - Justice Dept. indicts 7 Russian intelligence officers in international hacking scheme

(CNN) -- The Justice Department on Thursday announced criminal charges against seven Russian intelligence...

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 2:13 PM
Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 2:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The Justice Department on Thursday announced criminal charges against seven Russian intelligence officers, accusing them in a sprawling indictment of hacking, wire fraud, identity theft and money laundering as part of an effort to distract from Russia's state-sponsored doping program. Three of the defendants were also charged in the hacking of US persons involved in the 2016 election, Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division John Demers said during a news conference, but the current indictment does not arise out of special counsel Robert Mueller's work. According to the indictment, all seven defendants are members of the GRU, a Russian Federation intelligence agency within the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian military. They are accused of sophisticated cyberintrusions and the victims were anti-doping agencies and officials, sporting federations, and nearly 250 athletes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Monday will likely not see an all day rain. Showers and thunderstorms are mostly likely before noon. Much of the afternoon will be dry with more rain moving in Monday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events