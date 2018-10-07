Clear

Workplace sexual harassment claims have spiked in the #MeToo era

The number of workplace sexual harassment claims filed with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission h...

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 12:31 PM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 12:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The number of workplace sexual harassment claims filed with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has spiked in the year since the #MeToo movement took off.

Sexual harassment charges filed with the agency increased more than 12% in the year ending September 30, according to preliminary figures. The EEOC is in charge of enforcing civil rights laws in the workplace.

*MeToo movement

Business, economy and trade

Company activities and management

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Discrimination

Diversity

Human resources and personnel management

Labor and employment

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Sexual harassment

Sexual misconduct

Societal issues

Society

Workplace behavior

Workplace diversity

Demographic groups

Females (demographic group)

Feminism

Gender equality

Population and demographics

Sex and gender issues

Sex discrimination

The agency said it filed 41 lawsuits that involved allegations of sexual harassment, a 50% increase from the previous year.

"I am so proud of the EEOC staff who stepped up to the heightened demand of the #MeToo movement to make clear that workplace harassment is not only unlawful, it is simply not acceptable," acting chair Victoria Lipnic said in a statement.

The #MeToo movement exploded after The New York Times and the New Yorker published allegations of rape, assault and other forms of sexual misconduct against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The original Times report was published one year ago Friday.

Since then, women around the world have come forward with accounts of sexual harassment by powerful men.

As workplace harassment dominated headlines, more people sought information and help from the EEOC. Hits on the sexual harassment page of the agency's website more than doubled this past year, the agency said.

Even so, the number of complaints filed to the EEOC is believed to vastly underestimate the scope of harassment in American workplaces.

As many as 70% of people who are harassed never file a complaint with their employer, according to a 2016 EEOC report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Monday will likely not see an all day rain. Showers and thunderstorms are mostly likely before noon. Much of the afternoon will be dry with more rain moving in Monday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events