Clear

Key red state Democratic senator to vote no on Kavanaugh

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota -- a red state Democrat who had been an undecided vote -- announced Thur...

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 9:04 AM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 9:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota -- a red state Democrat who had been an undecided vote -- announced Thursday that she will oppose Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

North Dakota station and CNN affiliate WDAY first reported the decision by releasing an exclusive video clip of an interview with the senator where she says, "I will be voting no on Judge Kavanaugh."

Brett Kavanaugh

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US political parties

US Senate

Heidi Heitkamp

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Sexual misconduct

Society

Continents and regions

Midwestern United States

North America

North Dakota

The Americas

United States

US Republican Party

Heitkamp, who is up for re-election this fall in a state President Donald Trump won overwhelmingly in 2016, later released a statement announcing her opposition.

"After doing my due diligence and now that the record is apparently closed, I will vote against his confirmation," she said.

The senator cited Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in the early 1980s, in her statement, saying, "When I listened to Dr. Ford testify, I heard the voices of women I have known throughout my life who have similar stories of sexual assault and abuse."

She continued, "Countless North Dakotans and others close to me have since reached out and told me their stories of being raped or sexually assaulted -- and expressed the same anguish and fear. I'm in awe of their courage, too. Some of them reported their abuse at the time, but others said nothing until now. Survivors should be respected for having the strength to share what happened to them -- even if a generation has since passed. They still feel the scars and suffer the trauma of abuse."

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegation leveled against him by Ford.

Heitkamp added, "There are many extremely qualified candidates to serve on the Court. I'm ready to work with the President to confirm a nominee who is suited for the honor and distinction of serving this lifetime appointment."

Heitkamp has been viewed as a potential swing vote and one of the senators who could decide the fate of the nomination.

With a razor-thin majority in the upper chamber, Senate Republicans can afford to lose only one GOP vote if all Democrats vote against the nomination. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, another red state Democrat, has not yet said how he will vote. Neither have Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine or Jeff Flake of Arizona.

The North Dakota Republican Party quickly attacked Heitkamp for opposing the nomination, arguing the decision aligns the vulnerable senator with the liberal wing of the Democratic Party.

"Heidi Heitkamp just sided with liberals Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi to obstruct President Trump and oppose the exceptionally qualified Judge Brett Kavanaugh," said Jake Wilkins, a spokesman for the North Dakota GOP, in a statement, referring to the Democratic leaders of the Senate and House.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Monday will likely not see an all day rain. Showers and thunderstorms are mostly likely before noon. Much of the afternoon will be dry with more rain moving in Monday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events