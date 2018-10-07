Clear

Amy Schumer joins protest against Kavanaugh

Comedian Amy Schumer and model-actress Emily Ratajkowski were arrested shortly after Schumer delivered a speech protesting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill.‏ Nearly 300 others were arrested.

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 8:12 PM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 8:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Comedian Amy Schumer and model-actress Emily Ratajkowski were among those arrested Thursday in protests over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.‏

Hundreds of people turned up at the Hart and Dirksen Senate Office Buildings to challenge Kavanaugh's nomination after three women accused him of various forms of sexual misconduct. Schumer and Ratajkowski were among them.

Capitol Police said they arrested 302 people during the demonstrations. Video from the scene shows the two actresses being detained after an officer asks if they want to be arrested.

Additional footage shows them waiting to be processed near a wall with officers. Schumer told a CNN producer that she was arrested. Ratajkowski said on social media that she was arrested.

"Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power.

Schumer and Ratajkowski appeared in the 2018 comedy "I Feel Pretty."

Monday will likely not see an all day rain. Showers and thunderstorms are mostly likely before noon. Much of the afternoon will be dry with more rain moving in Monday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
