URGENT - Senate votes to advance Kavanaugh nomination to final Saturday vote

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 2:45 PM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 2:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The Senate voted Friday to advance Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination in a critical test of support. A final confirmation vote is expected Saturday. Republican Sens. Jeff Flake and Susan Collins supported the motion, as did Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who had been undecided. GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski voted no.

Monday will likely not see an all day rain. Showers and thunderstorms are mostly likely before noon. Much of the afternoon will be dry with more rain moving in Monday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
