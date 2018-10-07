Clear

URGENT - Flake says he'll vote for Kavanaugh

(CNN) -- Sen. Jeff Flake said Friday he anticipates supporting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in t...

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 6:42 PM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 6:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Sen. Jeff Flake said Friday he anticipates supporting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the final Senate vote. Asked how he will vote, the Arizona Republican said "yes, unless something big were to change. I don't see what would." Flake had forced a one-week delay and an extended FBI investigation into Kavanaugh.

Monday will likely not see an all day rain. Showers and thunderstorms are mostly likely before noon. Much of the afternoon will be dry with more rain moving in Monday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
