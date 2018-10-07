'Buffy the Vampire' stars support reboot

Fans may be divided, but two of the stars of "Buffy the Vampire" are in support of a reboot.

David Boreanaz, who played Angel on the series and a later spinoff, reportedly chastised a room of "Buffy" fans Thursday at a New York Comic-Con panel when some started booing mention of the reboot.

"Come on, guys, it's a good thing," he reportedly said. "Let's just embrace (it). I'm very happy for them. They want to embrace a new generation, something new."

Boreanaz said he understands that fans want a revival of the original Joss Whedon-created series that ran from 1997 to 2003.

"You want to see us back in these roles," Boreanaz said. "It's great, it's cool, (but) things move on, stories evolve, times change. I think it's a great opportunity for a reboot like this to show where we are with society now, what you can do with technology."

In July it was announced the series would be rebooted with an African-American actress in the lead.

On Thursday Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Buffy in the original series, told People, "I'm with David."

"At the end of the day, it's all about great storytelling," Gellar said. "If a story lives on, then I think it should be told in any incarnation it can be told in."